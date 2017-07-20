Obituaries

Archie Lee Harmon Sr, Andersonville

Mr. Archie Lee Harmon, Sr. age 80 of Andersonville passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. He was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church and was the owner of Tops Incorporated.

Preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Ethel Cole Harmon; brother, Carl Harmon and sister, Helen Nelson. He is survived by his son, Archie Harmon, Jr. and wife Gail of Andersonville, TN; daughters, Joanne Harmon of Rocky Top, TN and Penny Harmon of Harriman, TN; mother of his children, Sue Harmon; brothers, Charles Harmon and wife Izella, Omer Harmon and wife Marilyn both of Rocky Top, TN and Ronnie Harmon and wife Pat of Powell, TN; sisters, Linda Harmon and Joan Martin both of Rocky Top, TN; grandchildren, Jonathan Worley, Rocky Long and Xavier Harmon; Special friend, Madelyn McAfee.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Ryan Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Island Ford Baptist Church Cemetery.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in honored to serve the family of Archie Lee Harmon, Sr. www.holleygamble.com

