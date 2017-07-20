Obituaries
Hazel R. Hope, Harriman
Mrs. Hazel R. Hope, age 83, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday July 19, 2017.
She enjoyed cooking, canning, and being around family and friends. Mrs. Hazel
was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband: B.F. Hope
And two sons: Dennis and Erwin Sampson
She is survived by her son: Scotty Sampson
One daughter: Sharon Freytag
Five grandchildren: Christy and BJ Freytag, Tanica, Matthew and Rebecca
Sampson
Three great grandchildren: Madison, Eli and Isaiah
Two brothers: Wayne and Bobby Pierson.
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Tuesday July 25, 2017 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM with
Bro. Gene Hunter officiating.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Hope.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com