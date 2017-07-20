Hazel R. Hope, Harriman

BBBTV12

Mrs. Hazel R. Hope, age 83, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday July 19, 2017
She enjoyed cooking, canning, and being around family and friends. Mrs. Hazel 
was of the Baptist faith. 
 
She was preceded in death by her husbandB.F. Hope 
And two sons: Dennis and Erwin Sampson 
 
She is survived by her son: Scotty Sampson 
One daughter: Sharon Freytag 
Five grandchildren: Christy and BJ Freytag, Tanica, Matthew and Rebecca 
Sampson 
Three great grandchildren: Madison, Eli and Isaiah 
Two brothers: Wayne and Bobby Pierson. 
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Tuesday July 25, 2017 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM with 
Bro. Gene Hunter officiating.  
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harrimanhonored to be serving the family of Mrs. Hope. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

