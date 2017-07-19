Margie Sue Foust Goodman, Rocky Top

Margie Sue Foust Goodman, age 74, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at her residence. Margie was born on July 9, 1943 to the late Mitchell Foust and Della Mae King Foust in Anderson County, Tennessee. Margie was a nurse at the Lake City Hospital for 15 years. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church and a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed antiques and flea markets. In addition to her parents, Margie is preceded in death by her brothers, Hugh “CL” Clowers, Carmack Foust, and sisters Reba Jane Baker, Mary Lou Miller. Survivors include: Husband Lawrence Goodman of Rocky Top Son Dwayne Goodman of Rocky Top Daughter Beverly Henegar and Roger of Shalimar, Florida Brother Louis Foust of Rocky Top Sister June Johnson of Norris Grandchildren Brandy Lee Ann, Louis, Calup, John, and Brad Lee Goodman Cody Baxter Hannah, Leigh, and Trent Henegar Great Grandchildren Jaden and Lilly Foster Nieces Donna Gaines of Norris Margo Taylor of Rocky Top A host of other relatives and friends. Visitation:1:00PM –2:00 PM, Friday, July 21, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN. Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, July 21, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev. Donald Cox officiating. Interment: To follow funeral service at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Friday, July 21, 2017. You can also visit Margie’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.