Obituaries
Edith Mae West, Caryville
Edith Mae West, age 59, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2017 at her residence. Edith was born on November 7, 1957 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Jasper Byrge and Ellen Marie Duncan Byrge. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church in LaFollette. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and watching westerns. In addition to her parents, Edith is preceded in death by her brothers Coy, Jerry, James, and Billy Byrge, and sister Patsy Fentress.
Survivors include:
Husband Gary West Caryville
Son Ryan Addison West Powell
Step Son Shayne West Clinton
Daughter Jaspen Beth Daugherty Lake City
Brothers Samuel Byrge LaFollette
Jeffery Byrge LaFollette
Sisters Cora Lee Burchfield Caryville
Earlene Brittian Clinton
Grandchildren Autumn Douglas, Octavia Jessie, Briann Roberts, Madison West
Riley West and Landon West
A host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation:6:00PM –8:00 PM, Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, July 20, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev.Jerry Seiber and Rev. Charles Lawson officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Friday, July 21, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Foust Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.
You can also visit Edith’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.