Obituaries
Lillie Mae Miller Vann, Harriman
Lillie Mae Miller Vann, age 93, of Harriman passed away on Monday,
July 17, 2017 in Harriman. She was preceded in death by her parents R.
H. and Winnie Johnson Miller; daughter Connie Sue Vann Colboth;
sisters Emma Lee Self, Betty Jean Miller, Wilma Smith, and Josephine Burns.
She is survived by her granddaughter Jamie Renee Colboth of Los
Angeles, CA.; great granddaughter Skyla Zoi Swafford, Los Angeles, CA.;
sisters Marie Godfrey of Virginia Beach, VA, Jane Miller of Clinton, TN,
Wanda Miller of Rockwood, TN and brother (Rusty) Robert Miller, Jr.
and wife Goldie of Oakdale, TN, special niece Carolyn Moore, a host of
nieces and nephews, and many great great nieces and nephews.
Lillie was a lifelong member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. She was
employed as a Registered Nurse at Harriman Hospital, also with Dr.
Stratton Jones’s office and later retired after 15 years as a Nursing
Teacher at the State Vocational School.
Graveside Services will be 12 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Roane
Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rockwood with Rick McAbee officiating.
Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Vann family.
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.