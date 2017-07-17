Obituaries
Joyce Patricia “Pat” Collins Grigsby, Harriman
Mrs. Joyce Patricia “Pat” Collins Grigsby, age 72, a resident of Harriman,
Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at her home
surrounded by her family. Pat was born September 24, 1944 in Little Washington, North
Carolina. She was a longtime member of the Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman. Pat
was known for her love of chocolates and desserts, and she especially loved gathering
with her family on holidays and special occasions. She was preceded in death by her
father, Morgan Henry Collins and her mother, Reather Patricia Boyd Collins.
Survivors include her:
Devoted Husband of 54 years:Henry David “Bub” Grigsby of Harriman, TN
2 Sons and Daughters-in-law:Ritchie Lynn & Courtney Grigsby of Harriman, TN
Mitchell David & Chrysty Grigsby of Harriman, TN
2 Granddaughters which she adored:Morgan Annalise Grigsby
Caiyden Marie Grigsby
And many friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 6:00
p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Mason Goodman and Rev. Greg
Kelly officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Thursday, July 20, 2017
at 10:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Memorial contributions
may be made to the Riverside Baptist Church Building Fund; P.O. Box 811; Harriman,
TN 37748. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of
Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Joyce Patricia “Pat” Collins Grigsby.