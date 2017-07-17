Joyce Patricia “Pat” Collins Grigsby, Harriman

Mrs. Joyce Patricia “Pat” Collins Grigsby , age 72, a resident of Harriman,

Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at her home

surrounded by her family. Pat was born September 24, 1944 in Little Washington, North

Carolina. She was a longtime member of the Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman. Pat

was known for her love of chocolates and desserts, and she especially loved gathering

with her family on holidays and special occasions. She was preceded in death by her