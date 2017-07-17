BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Viola Faye Beach, Heiskell

Obituaries

Viola Faye Beach, Heiskell

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Viola Faye Beach, age 74, of Heiskell, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at her residence. Viola was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on September 22, 1942 to the late Faine J. Malone and Viola Shelton. She was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Heiskell. She enjoyed puzzles, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Viola is preceded in death by her husband, John Gordon Beach Jr., and sister Marilyn Foster.
Survivors
Son                              Michael Beach and wife Billie                       Heiskell
Daughter                     Melinda Watson and husband Richard        Heiskell
Sisters                         Judith Sullivan                                                Heiskell
                                    Lola Rutherford                                              Heiskell
                                    Linda Shedler                                                 Florida
Grandchildren             Katie and Maranda Beach, Arianah Frost, James Wells, and Madison Watson
Several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
 
Visitation:  5:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at the Vandergriff Cemetery in Heiskell on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM for graveside services.
You can also visit Viola’s Guestbook at: www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: