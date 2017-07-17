Obituaries

James “Darrell” Gibson, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. James “Darrell” Gibson, age 59, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away

Friday, July 14, 2017 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born August 4, 1958 in

Rockwood, Tennessee. Darrell was an avid drummer and enjoyed building model cars.

He was always there for everybody and always made everyone laugh. Darrell was

preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Keys Gibson; and nephew, William Gibson.

Survivors include:

Wife: Jackie Gibson of Harriman, TN

Daughters: Heather Gibson Hodges & husband, Kevin of Banner Elk, NC

Stephanie Sims of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Daniel Frost of Harriman, TN

Cody Watson of Harriman, TN

Hubert “Hub” Fisher of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Emma, Zachery, Tenley, Braxton, and Braylee

Father:Bill Gibson of Kingston, TN

Sisters & Brother: Yvonne Gibson (Jeff) of Colonial Heights, VA

Chris Gibson (Lorra) of Pineville, WV

Yvette Gibson (Erin) of Knoxville, TN

And several Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Other Relatives and Friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at

the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Bethel

(Fairview) Cemetery off Highway 58 in Kingston, Tennessee with Rev. James Pressley

officiating. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral

expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of

Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. James “Darrell” Gibson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

