Carolyn Cunningham, Rockwood

Mrs. Carolyn Cunningham, age 79 of Rockwood, TN passed away peacefully in her sleep at home

on Friday, July 14, 2017. She was born on March 3, 1938, in Glen Alice, TN to the late Garland Miller

and Liza Bacon Miller. She married Stanley Owen Cunningham June 5, 1959. Carolyn attended

Glen Alice Elementary School and Rockwood High School. A few days after graduation, Carolyn

began her career in banking at the First National Bank & Trust of Rockwood. She retired from

Regions Bank in 2014 as a Vice–President of Branch Operations with 58 years’ service.

Carolyn loved her family, friends and her many customers. She was a devoted wife and mother

who enjoyed reading, music (Elvis!) and collecting cookbooks. Above all, her greatest joy was

helping people. She leaves behind many caring relatives and friends.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Stanley, daughter Vickie C. Cunningham, Sister Cleeda M.

Hinds, special nephews James G. Hinds and Richard G. Hinds, special cousin Lula Bell Robinson,

and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Carolyn was greatly loved and

will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, July 17, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to

7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will Follow at 7:00pm

with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating. Internment and Concluding Services will be held on Tuesday,

July 18, 2017 at 11:00am in the Glen Alice Cemetery.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Carolyn Cunningham

