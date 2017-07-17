Obituaries

James Richardson, Rockwood

Mr. James Richardson, age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017 at the

Huntsville Manor in Huntsville, Tennessee. Mr. Richardson was a Member of the McMinnville

Pentecostal Church. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army serving in the 3rd Battalion. James was Retired

from McMinnville Manufacturing Co. with 30 years’ Service. He was preceded in death by Parents:

Albert & Willie Richardson; Wife: Georgia Richardson; Half-Brother: John O’Dell

He is survived by:

Step-Children:

Sons: Joe Moore (Lisa) of Delano, Tennessee

Arthur “Doc” Moore (Pam) of Harwood Heights, Illinois

Daughters: Wanda Russell (Roger) of Robbins, Tennessee

Marilyn Stark of Oneida, Tennessee

Anita Whited (Matthew) of Crandall, Georgia

Host of Step-Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews

Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Family will gather in the Friendship

Cemetery in Campaign, Tennessee (McMinnville) at 1:00pm c.s.t (2:00pm e.s.t) for a Graveside Service.

Family Members will officiate. Following the Family Celebration of Life, Mr. Richardson will be laid to

rest by his Wife Mrs. Georgia Richardson in the Friendship Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving

the Family of Mr. James Richardson

