Obituaries
James Richardson, Rockwood
Mr. James Richardson, age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017 at the
Huntsville Manor in Huntsville, Tennessee. Mr. Richardson was a Member of the McMinnville
Pentecostal Church. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army serving in the 3rd Battalion. James was Retired
from McMinnville Manufacturing Co. with 30 years’ Service. He was preceded in death by Parents:
Albert & Willie Richardson; Wife: Georgia Richardson; Half-Brother: John O’Dell
He is survived by:
Step-Children:
Sons: Joe Moore (Lisa) of Delano, Tennessee
Arthur “Doc” Moore (Pam) of Harwood Heights, Illinois
Daughters: Wanda Russell (Roger) of Robbins, Tennessee
Marilyn Stark of Oneida, Tennessee
Anita Whited (Matthew) of Crandall, Georgia
Host of Step-Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Family will gather in the Friendship
Cemetery in Campaign, Tennessee (McMinnville) at 1:00pm c.s.t (2:00pm e.s.t) for a Graveside Service.
Family Members will officiate. Following the Family Celebration of Life, Mr. Richardson will be laid to
rest by his Wife Mrs. Georgia Richardson in the Friendship Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving
the Family of Mr. James Richardson