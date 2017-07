Obituaries

Barbara Elizabeth Handler, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Barbara Elizabeth Handler, age 96, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 14, 2017. She was born February 26, 1921 to the late Andrew and Anna Schnettler in Long Island, New York. Barbara retired from American Can Company in Washington, New Jersey in 1977. She and her late husband, Robert moved to Sarasota, Florida and spent many enjoyable years in Florida and traveling across the United States, visiting friends and family. Barbara was a faithful Roman Catholic and while residing in Kingston she was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Handler.

SURVIVORS

Daughter

Joan Lockridge of Ashville, NC

Sons

Robert Handler of Ashville, NC

Tim Handler & daughter-in-law, Cindy of Kingston, TN

Grandchildren

Chris Lockridge, Jill Bates and Samantha Johnson, all of Atlanta, GA

Gabe Lockridge of Ashville, NC and Whitney Brown of Colorado Springs, CO

Devin Handler of St. Louis, MO

Great-grandchildren

Kaitlyn, Parker, Carson Bates, Lacee, Halle, Christopher and

Nathan Lockridge, Calvin Johnson.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Caris Healthcare and Jamestowne Assisted Living.

Graveside service will be held at 2:30pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota, FL. Toale Brothers Funeral Home of Sarasota, Florida is in charge of Florida arrangements. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, Tennessee is in charge of local arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest