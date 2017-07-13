Sammy Hansel Fritts, Rockwood

never fades, dulls, or diminishes in power to hold us as His.

thanks in person that the covenant of salvation is written in the indelible blood of Jesus that

Christ, including his lifelong hero and father Sammy Dennis Fritts. Today, they can offer

permanence. Today he can celebrate in the Savior’s presence with others who had trusted

provides evidence of the event it is the promise of God’s Word that provides assurance of

be his Savior as a young boy and followed in Believer’s Baptism soon after. Whereas a photo

, found himself in the presence of the Savior he first met as a boy. Sammy asked Jesus to

On Monday July 10, 2017 at about 4:30 PM

On Monday July 10, 2017 at about 4:30 PM Sammy Hansel Fritts

in his life. This unquenchable desire to love is one of Sammy’s personal trademarks.

big-hearted as any person I know. He always tries to show his love by giving and serving those

carving by simply using a chainsaw and chisels. Sammy is a hard worker and can be as

gifted wood craftsman with an eye and ability to transform a wooden log into an awe-inspiring

for joy followed Sammy his entire life. He loves to hunt, especially with his dad. Sammy is a

boy who often got lots of attention for such by his two older brothers and sister. This appetite

laughter, and presence filled the childhood rooms with joy. He was also a mischief maker as a

Born November 28, 1972 Sammy was the apple of his mother’s and father’s eye. His energy,

Those loved ones in his life will miss him until the day when other believers also stand in the

presence of the Lord. In a place where pain and guilt no longer exist; Until a time when sorrow

is simply something passed rather than something we must face. Those who trust Jesus can

rely on the perfection of His gift as reassurance of a day to come. We can rely on the saving

power of Jesus’ blood poured out on that Cross. Through Christs’ empty tomb we can draw

confidence in that coming day of resurrection. Sammy did not simply disappear. He is not with

us today but present with the Lord and the broken body that he left behind has the assurance of