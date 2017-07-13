BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Sammy Hansel Fritts, Rockwood

Obituaries

Sammy Hansel Fritts, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mr. Sammy Hansel FrittsOn Monday July 10, 2017 at about 4:30 PM Sammy Hansel 
Fritts, found himself in the presence of the Savior he first met as a boy. Sammy asked Jesus to 
be his Savior as a young boy and followed in Believer’s Baptism soon after. Whereas a photo 
provides evidence of the event it is the promise of God’s Word that provides assurance of its’ 
permanence. Today he can celebrate in the Savior’s presence with others who had trusted 
Christ, including his lifelong hero and father Sammy Dennis Fritts. Today, they can offer 
thanks in person that the covenant of salvation is written in the indelible blood of Jesus that 
never fades, dulls, or diminishes in power to hold us as His. 
Born November 28, 1972 Sammy was the apple of his mother’s and father’s eye. His energy, 
laughter, and presence filled the childhood rooms with joy. He was also a mischief maker as a 
boy who often got lots of attention for such by his two older brothers and sister. This appetite 
for joy followed Sammy his entire life. He loves to hunt, especially with his dad. Sammy is a 
gifted wood craftsman with an eye and ability to transform a wooden log into an awe-inspiring 
carving by simply using a chainsaw and chisels. Sammy is a hard worker and can be as 
big-hearted as any person I know. He always tries to show his love by giving and serving those 
in his life. This unquenchable desire to love is one of Sammy’s personal trademarks.  
Those loved ones in his life will miss him until the day when other believers also stand in the 
presence of the Lord. In a place where pain and guilt no longer exist; Until a time when sorrow 
is simply something passed rather than something we must face. Those who trust Jesus can 
rely on the perfection of His gift as reassurance of a day to come. We can rely on the saving 
power of Jesus’ blood poured out on that Cross. Through Christs’ empty tomb we can draw 
confidence in that coming day of resurrection. Sammy did not simply disappear. He is not with 
us today but present with the Lord and the broken body that he left behind has the assurance of 
resurrection in the perfection of our Creator’s plan. 
For now, Sammy leaves behind many loved ones. He leaves behind a devoted 
mother–Charlotte; a nurturing sister—Bonita Tomlinson, her loving husband Roger, their sons 
Zachary and Abraham with spouses and children; a brother—Monty, loving wife Denise and 
their sons Monty II and Justin with spouses; and a brother Denny’s children, Mandy, Chris, 
and Rebecca along with their spouses and families.  
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Evans 
Mortuary, Funeral services will be conducted with Monty Fritts, officiating.  Private Interment 
will be held at a Later Date.  Memorial Contribution can be made to Give Kids the World 
Villagein Orlando, Florida. @ www.gktw.org   
Evans Mortuary will be serving the Family of Mr. Sammy Hansel Fritts. 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: