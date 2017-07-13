Obituaries
Sammy Hansel Fritts, Rockwood
Mr. Sammy Hansel Fritts: On Monday July 10, 2017 at about 4:30 PM Sammy Hansel
Fritts, found himself in the presence of the Savior he first met as a boy. Sammy asked Jesus to
be his Savior as a young boy and followed in Believer’s Baptism soon after. Whereas a photo
provides evidence of the event it is the promise of God’s Word that provides assurance of its’
permanence. Today he can celebrate in the Savior’s presence with others who had trusted
Christ, including his lifelong hero and father Sammy Dennis Fritts. Today, they can offer
thanks in person that the covenant of salvation is written in the indelible blood of Jesus that
never fades, dulls, or diminishes in power to hold us as His.
Born November 28, 1972 Sammy was the apple of his mother’s and father’s eye. His energy,
laughter, and presence filled the childhood rooms with joy. He was also a mischief maker as a
boy who often got lots of attention for such by his two older brothers and sister. This appetite
for joy followed Sammy his entire life. He loves to hunt, especially with his dad. Sammy is a
gifted wood craftsman with an eye and ability to transform a wooden log into an awe-inspiring
carving by simply using a chainsaw and chisels. Sammy is a hard worker and can be as
big-hearted as any person I know. He always tries to show his love by giving and serving those
in his life. This unquenchable desire to love is one of Sammy’s personal trademarks.
Those loved ones in his life will miss him until the day when other believers also stand in the
presence of the Lord. In a place where pain and guilt no longer exist; Until a time when sorrow
is simply something passed rather than something we must face. Those who trust Jesus can
rely on the perfection of His gift as reassurance of a day to come. We can rely on the saving
power of Jesus’ blood poured out on that Cross. Through Christs’ empty tomb we can draw
confidence in that coming day of resurrection. Sammy did not simply disappear. He is not with
us today but present with the Lord and the broken body that he left behind has the assurance of
resurrection in the perfection of our Creator’s plan.
For now, Sammy leaves behind many loved ones. He leaves behind a devoted
mother–Charlotte; a nurturing sister—Bonita Tomlinson, her loving husband Roger, their sons
their sons Monty II and Justin with spouses; and a brother Denny’s children, Mandy, Chris,
and Rebecca along with their spouses and families.
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Evans
Mortuary, Funeral services will be conducted with Monty Fritts, officiating. Private Interment
will be held at a Later Date. Memorial Contribution can be made to Give Kids the World
Villages in Orlando, Florida. @ www.gktw.org
Evans Mortuary will be serving the Family of Mr. Sammy Hansel Fritts.