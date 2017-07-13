Obituaries
Tina Rose Griffitts Jennings, Rockwood
Mrs. Tina Rose Griffitts Jennings, age 66, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, and
former longtime resident of Dalton, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017 in
Rockwood. She was born February 28, 1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She attended
Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a 1969 graduate of Dalton High
School in Dalton, Georgia, and at both was active in school support and sports
activities. She earned an Associates of Science in Business from Dalton Jr. College and
was a retired Advertising / Communications Executive from Shaw Industries in Dalton,
Georgia with 25 years of service. Tina was member of the Erin Presbyterian Church in
Knoxville and enjoyed celebrations at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in
Rockwood. Tina had a beautiful smile and was known for her fashion and “styling” for
any occasion. She was a great swimmer, loved to snow ski, and was a member of the
Chattanooga Ski Club. She enjoyed dancing and doing musical comedies especially at
the annual “Follies Benefit” for the Dalton High School Band. She enjoyed traveling and
was blessed with opportunities to visit many wonderful places at home and abroad
through her work. She loved visiting the beach, especially in Panama City, Florida, and
trips to their cabin on Lake Hiwassee in Murphy, North Carolina. She was passionate
about history and preserving and passing on those legacies to future generations, even
in the renovations of her home in Rockwood. Tina never met a stranger and would
always try to help others, including doing soup kitchens. Tina loved all her family,
especially her husband and soul-mate, Jim, and her great nieces and great nephews.
She was a friend and mentor to a special niece, Ashley, and took on a parenting roll for
her after the death of Ashley’s mother. Tina will be remembered among other things, for
her loyalty and honesty, her respect for all life, and her integrity and ethics never being
in question. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Jerome “Buster” Griffitts
and Jesse Rose Martin Griffitts; sister, Jere Diane Holcomb; and cousin, Mary Elizabeth
“Sis” Brown of Dalton, Georgia.
Survivors include:
Husband of 39 years:Jim Jennings of Rockwood, TN
Special Niece:Ashley Garen Holcomb McMillan & husband Robbie
of Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law:Robert, Wayne, Bill, Janice, and Lee
2 other Nieces
2 Nephews
2 Great Nephews
2 Great Nieces
Special Friends:Suella Howard Newvine & husband, Ben
Marsha Haren Berry & husband, Ron
Kenny & Cindy Hurst
Ruthie & David Hawkins
Carolyn Graham
And a host of other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at
the Evans Mortuary. Memorial services will follow on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 6:00
p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Private family
interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dalton
State University in Dalton, Georgia; the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in
Rockwood, Tennessee; or to the American Mental Health Foundation. An online register
is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
family of Mrs. Tina Rose Griffitts Jennings.