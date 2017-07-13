Obituaries

Tina Rose Griffitts Jennings, Rockwood

Mrs. Tina Rose Griffitts Jennings, age 66, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, and

former longtime resident of Dalton, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017 in

Rockwood. She was born February 28, 1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She attended

Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a 1969 graduate of Dalton High

School in Dalton, Georgia, and at both was active in school support and sports

activities. She earned an Associates of Science in Business from Dalton Jr. College and

was a retired Advertising / Communications Executive from Shaw Industries in Dalton,

Georgia with 25 years of service. Tina was member of the Erin Presbyterian Church in

Knoxville and enjoyed celebrations at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in

Rockwood. Tina had a beautiful smile and was known for her fashion and “styling” for

any occasion. She was a great swimmer, loved to snow ski, and was a member of the

Chattanooga Ski Club. She enjoyed dancing and doing musical comedies especially at

the annual “Follies Benefit” for the Dalton High School Band. She enjoyed traveling and

was blessed with opportunities to visit many wonderful places at home and abroad

through her work. She loved visiting the beach, especially in Panama City, Florida, and

trips to their cabin on Lake Hiwassee in Murphy, North Carolina. She was passionate

about history and preserving and passing on those legacies to future generations, even

in the renovations of her home in Rockwood. Tina never met a stranger and would

always try to help others, including doing soup kitchens. Tina loved all her family,

especially her husband and soul-mate, Jim, and her great nieces and great nephews.

She was a friend and mentor to a special niece, Ashley, and took on a parenting roll for

her after the death of Ashley’s mother. Tina will be remembered among other things, for

her loyalty and honesty, her respect for all life, and her integrity and ethics never being

in question. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Jerome “Buster” Griffitts

and Jesse Rose Martin Griffitts; sister, Jere Diane Holcomb; and cousin, Mary Elizabeth

“Sis” Brown of Dalton, Georgia.

Survivors include:

Husband of 39 years:Jim Jennings of Rockwood, TN

Special Niece:Ashley Garen Holcomb McMillan & husband Robbie

of Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law:Robert, Wayne, Bill, Janice, and Lee

2 other Nieces

2 Nephews

2 Great Nephews

2 Great Nieces

Special Friends:Suella Howard Newvine & husband, Ben

Marsha Haren Berry & husband, Ron

Kenny & Cindy Hurst

Ruthie & David Hawkins

Carolyn Graham

And a host of other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at

the Evans Mortuary. Memorial services will follow on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 6:00

p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Private family

interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dalton

State University in Dalton, Georgia; the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in

Rockwood, Tennessee; or to the American Mental Health Foundation. An online register

is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the

family of Mrs. Tina Rose Griffitts Jennings.

