Community
TNECD AWARDS THREESTAR COMPETITIVE GRANTS TO SIXTY-THREE TENNESSEE COUNTIES
Funds to support local health, public safety, economic development and education initiatives
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced today the 63 counties that will receive ThreeStar Competitive Grants.
The grants will be used for a variety of local programs addressing economic development, public safety, health, education and workforce development.
To be eligible to apply for these grants, each community must meet all ThreeStar program requirements. ThreeStar focuses on best practices in five key community areas, including jobs and economic development, fiscal strength and efficient government, public safety, health, education and workforce development.
“I want to congratulate these 63 communities on being awarded ThreeStar Competitive Grants,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “I am excited to see these communities thrive with the assistance of these grants. The projects that each awarded county will be working on are innovative and show that these Tennessee counties are committed to improving as a community, which, in turn, will make our state succeed as a whole.”
“TNECD is proud to partner with these 63 communities as they make strides to invest in themselves and succeed,” TNECD Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development Amy New said. “The ThreeStar dollars serve as a seed money for future economic investments and local initiatives across Tennessee as we continue to build our state’s economy.”
In total, TNECD has awarded $975,000 to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar Competitive Enhancement Grant program. Funding for the program comes through the department’s existing budget. TNECD is committed to helping communities in the areas that they prioritize on a local level. The projects are new programs or expand upon existing programs. All are based on the communities’ ThreeStar planning process. The 63 counties selected were chosen out of 75 applications.
The grants have been awarded to the following counties:
- $5,000 grant
- Anderson County
- Cheatham County
- Crockett County
- Cumberland County
- Fayette County
- Giles County
- Grainger County
- Hawkins County
- Lincoln County
- Marshall County
- Maury County
- Moore County
- Roane Alliance
- Rutherford County
- Sequatchie County
- Smith County
- Stewart County
- Sullivan County
- Sumner County
- Tipton County
- Warren County
- Washington County
- Williamson County
- $15,000 grants
- Chester County
- Clay County
- DeKalb County
- Greene County
- Hamblen County
- Hardin County
- Henderson County
- Macon County
- Marion County
- Meigs County
- Monroe County
- Pickett County
- Polk County
- Weakley County
- $25,000 grants
- Benton County
- Bledsoe County
- Campbell County
- Carroll County
- Carter County
- Claiborne County
- Cocke County
- Decatur County
- Grundy County
- Hancock County
- Hardeman County
- Houston County
- Jackson County
- Johnson County
- Lake County
- Lewis County
- McNairy County
- Morgan County
- Overton County
- Perry County
- Scott County
- Unicoi County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Wayne County
- White County
Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.
For more information on the ThreeStar program go to TN.gov/ECD/ThreeStar
About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies which help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Team Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment in Tennessee and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Tennessee is the only three-time winner of “State of the Year” for economic development by Business Facilities magazine. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.