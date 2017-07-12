BBBTV12

Jeane Warner, Rockwood

Mrs. Jeane Warner, age 88 of Rockwood passed away at The Bridge Care and Rehab Center in Rockwood, 
Tennessee on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.  Mrs. Warner was a Life-long Member of First Presbyterian Church in 
Rockwood, Tennessee.  She was a Retired Textile Worker.  Jeane enjoyed Flower gardening and growing Roses.  
Above All, She was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend to all who come in contact with her 
along Life’s Journey.  She is preceded in death by Parents: Glenn & Grace Johnston; Husband: Tom Warner; Son: 
Bill Phillips; Brothers: Jack, Eddie, and Charles Johnston; Sister: Joyce Johnston 
She is survived by: 
Son: Glen Warner (Charlotte) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Daughter: Annette Cox (James) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Janice Knight of Smyrna, Tennessee 
8 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren 
Brother: Earl Johnston (Barbara) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Host of Nieces and Nephews 
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, July 14, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 11:00 to 12:00noon at the 
First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Funeral will be at 12:00noon with Rev. Charles Snodgrass, 
officiating. Interment and Concluding Services will be held at the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, 
Tennessee following Funeral Services.  In Lieu of Flowers, The Family wishes for Memorials be made to First 
Presbyterian Church Fund, 429 West Rockwood St. Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Jeane Warner 

