Nancy Ann Hubbard, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Nancy Ann Hubbard, age 78 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Select Specialty Hospital North in Powell. She was born on July 10 , 1939 in Harlan County, KY to the late Berry Hale and Anna Mary Reed. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lake City and loved music of all kinds. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her son, Anthony “Tony” Hubbard, sister Marion Jean Lane, Grandson, Eric Hubbard, and great granddaughter, Chloe Hubbard.
Survivors include:
Husband of 59 Years                      Earnest Hubbard Sr.                       Beech Grove Community
Sons                                                   Mike Hubbard and Patricia                        Clinton
                                                            Earnest Hubbard Jr. and Tonya    Oliver Springs
Grandchildren                                  Dawson Hubbard
                                                            Tiffany Menke
Great Grandchildren                       Terri Hubbard
                                                            Denver Hubbard
Great Great Grandchildren             Gracie, Benjamin, Kyra, Seth, Ethan, and Nicholas
A host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation:5:00PM –7:00 PM, Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 13, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev. Paul Smith and Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 14, 2017 at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for Nancy’s interment.

