Christina Rose Thornton Burris, Oliver Springs

Christina Rose Thornton Burris, age 36 of Oliver Springs, TN passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017. Christina was a loving mother of 3 children. She was a graduate of Anderson County High School. She also loved the outdoors and four wheeling with her family. She is preceded in death by her brother, Rexie Wayne Patterson, grandparents, Billy and Christina Brown and Bill and Dollie Thornton, two uncles, Billy Marsh Brown and Wendell Ray Thornton, One aunt, Mabel Ruth Thornton.

She is survived by her children: Benjamin Shoopman, Riley Burris and Angel “Rose” Burris

parents, Ben and Carolyn Thornton, husband, Bucky Burris, sister, Carolyn Patricia Byrd and husband Steve, brothers, Tom Patterson and wife Jessica and Tailen Scott, nieces, Charissa Anne Daugherty and husband Cody, Stephanie Byrd, Nephews, Ryan Byrd and Nathan Byrd, great nieces, Iliana Daugherty and Alexandrea “Rose” Daugherty

And a multitude of special cousins, great aunts and uncles and family and friends.

Also one great boyfriend, Jake from State Farm.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Christina at a later date.

