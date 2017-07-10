Obituaries

Donald Thomas Golden, Clinton

Donald Thomas Golden, 59, of Clinton passed away at his home early on the morning of June 27th 2017 while surrounded by his family. Don was born in Memphis, TN to the late John Preston and Fran Golden.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and his beloved brothers Mike and Johnny. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce of Clinton, TN. Children Donald Jr., Jessica, Amy, and a host of grandchildren he loved dearly. Sisters Michelle and Joy and brother Tony. Mother in law Venia Burchfield, sisters in law Pauline, Linda, Susan, Connie, and Carolynn. Several nieces, nephews, sisters in laws, brother in laws, and friends.

Don proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a long time member of the North Knoxville Seventh-day Adventist Church and accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. Don loved music, especially playing the guitar, and he loved to cook. He was a friend to all who met him, and will be sadly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

A celebration of Don’s life will be announced at a later time.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Golden Family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

