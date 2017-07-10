Obituaries

Luria Scarbrough, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Luria Scarbrough, age 79, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away on July 9, 2017 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. She was born on December 22, 1937 in Knoxville and has lived her whole life in this area. Luria worked at Children’s Hospital in Knoxville as an ER Tech for over 30 years. She loved spending time with her family.

Luria is preceded in death by her parents: Henderson and Katie Radcliff, husband: Thomas Albert Relford, brother: Gaines Radcliff, sisters: Helen Barber and Mildred Andes.

She is survived by her son: Larry Relford and wife Brenda of Oliver Springs, daughter: Dedra Heiskell and husband Ed of Goose Creek, S.C., grandchildren: Stacey Zimmerman, Kevin Relford, Charles Relford, Erik Relford, Susan Thompson and Lori Scholebo, 15 great grandchildren, brother: Frank Radcliff of Flagstaff, VA, her baby and beloved dog: Sparky. She is also survived by a host of extended family and special friends.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Diversicare of Oak Ridge for their loving care for Luria.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 between the hours of 6:00-8:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Scarbrough family. An online message may be left at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

