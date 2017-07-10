Obituaries

Betty Louise Brown, Oliver Springs

Betty Louise Brown, age 81, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on July 8, 2017, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on July 15, 1935 and has lived most of her life in this area. Betty was a homemaker and spent most of her time doing what she loved, taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Obie and Nettie Catron, husband: Charles Brown, son: Joey Smith, grandson: Clayton Smith and brother: Butch Catron.

Betty is survived by her daughter: Cindi Reece of Knoxville, son James Smith and wife Kim of Oliver Springs, grandchildren: Alicia Jackson and husband Michael of Knoxville, Joseph Smith of Oliver Springs and Ashley Bray of Oliver Springs, great grandchildren: Drake and Dalton Ellis of Knoxville and Nevaeh and James Bray of Oliver Springs, sister: Nell Keith of Oliver Springs, by several nieces and nephews and a host of special friends.

The family has requested memorial donation be made to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 13, 2017 between the hours of 6:00-8:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

