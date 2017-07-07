Obituaries
Michael Gran, Clinton
Michael Gran, age 57, of Clinton passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017 at his residence. Michael was born December 7, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Gran; step father, Bernardo Rivera; grandparents, Howard & Mildred Ehret and Earl & Ruth Gran.
He is survived by:
Wife…………………. Sharon Gran
Mother…………… Mildred Gran
Sisters…………. Debra Copeland & husband Ken
Donna King & husband Phil
Nephews……….. Phillip King, Jr. & wife Erin
Kevin King & wife Lindsey
Step son………….. Dustin Johnson
The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His memorial service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Peyton Wills officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com