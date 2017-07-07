Obituaries

John Steven Cox, Oliver Springs

The world lost a beautiful soul on June 29. At the age of 57, John Steven Cox was called back home. John was a generous, loving man – he would do without to help others. John loved his animals and spending time with his friends and family. He loved to tell stories of his coal mining days. John was preceded in death by his father, Carl Cox, step mother Peggy June Marlow and sister Renada Henderson.

John is survived by his son, Luke Cox and his grandson Kade Aslinger. He is also survived by his life partner, Angie McGee and her family whom he loved as his own. Other survivors include brother Danny Cox and sisters Terri Barnes, Dottie Wilson, Carla Cox and Kathy Bolden as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He had several close friends whom he had known many years and loved like family.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter. Private services and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Cox family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

