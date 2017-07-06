Obituaries
Jimmie Devaney, Roane County
Mr. Jimmie Devaney, age 86, of Roane County passed away July 5, 2017 at his
home. He was born in Roane county on July 23, 1930 where he spent most of his
life. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Y-12 as a Machinist after
35 years. Jimmie enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog Pepper.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Grace Mayton Devaney.
Five brothers: Edward, JW, Willard, Frank, and Jack.
Two sisters: Lucille and Marvis.
He is survived by his wife: Dorine Hicks Devaney.
Two sons and daughters-in-law: Dwight and Carla Devaney
and Doug and Laura Devaney.
Eleven grandchildren: Maggie, Hannah and husband Jake Holmes, Jesse, James,
Samuel, Courteney, Chloe, Tillmon, Addyson, Cole and Halie.
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Friday July 7, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with
Bro. Glenn Leffew and Pastor James Griffith officiating. The graveside service
will be held on Saturday July 8, 2017 at 2:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens
with military honors provided by Roane County Memorial Honor Guard.
The family ask memorial donations be made to Dyllis Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jimmie
Lawrence Devaney.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com