BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Jimmie Devaney, Roane County

Obituaries

Jimmie Devaney, Roane County

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mr. Jimmie Devaneyage 86, of Roane County passed away July 5, 2017 at his 
home.  He was born in Roane county on July 23, 1930 where he spent most of his 
life.   He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Y-12 as a Machinist after 
35 years.  Jimmie enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog Pepper. 
 
He is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Grace Mayton Devaney. 
Five brothersEdward, JW, Willard, Frank, and Jack. 
Two sisters: Lucille and Marvis. 
 
 
He is survived by his wife: Dorine Hicks Devaney. 
Two sons and daughters-in-lawDwight and Carla Devaney  
and Doug and Laura Devaney. 
Eleven grandchildren: Maggie, Hannah and husband Jake Holmes, Jesse, James, 
Samuel, Courteney, Chloe, Tillmon, Addyson, Cole and Halie. 
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Friday July 7, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman.  Funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with 
Bro. Glenn Leffew and Pastor James Griffith officiating. The graveside service 
will be held on Saturday July 8, 2017 at 2:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens 
with military honors provided by Roane County Memorial Honor Guard. 
 
The family ask memorial donations be made to Dyllis Cemetery. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jimmie 
Lawrence Devaney. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: