Obituaries

Ross “Hap” Kellis Happney, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ross “Hap” Kellis Happney, age 78 of Clinton passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Sunday, July 2, 2017. He was born in West Virginia to the late David and Clara Rodgers Happney. Hap was an avid farmer who enjoyed raising his cattle and also loved blueberry picking and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Manuel, Cecil, Bobby, and Eula.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 years, Linda Truman Happney;

Children, Sherri and husband, Donnie Scruggs of Clinton, Russ Happney and wife, Becky of Clinton and Doug Happney and wife Angie of Prattville, Alabama;

Grandchildren, Kelli, Wayne, Adam, Patience, Zach, Jamie, Lexy, and Seth;

Great-grandchildren, Elijah, Wyatt, Hayden, Anna, Ryder, and Mason;

Sisters and Brother in West Virginia, Dora, Irene and Maxine and Mark;

And countless other family members and friends.

Hap chose cremation with no services to be held.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve this family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

