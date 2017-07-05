Obituaries

Wanda Sue Boyd, Rockwood

Mrs. Wanda Sue Boyd, age 75, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away

Monday, July 3, 2017 at her residence. She was born August 3, 1941 in Rockwood,

Tennessee. She was a member of the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. Wanda

was a loving lady who had a big heart and always gave a helping hand to anyone in

need. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Clifford Brock and Minnie

Irene Abston Brock; husband, Jack D. Boyd; granddaughter, Demerius Monroe; and

great grandchildren, Dalton Burgess and Mikayla Monroe.

Survivors include:

Daughter & Son-in-law:Tonia & Mike Burgess of Westel, TN

Son & Daughter-in-law:Tim & Rhonda Boyd of Westel, TN

Granddaughter:Misty McIntosh of Chattanooga, TN

Special Friends:Betty Wyrick of Rockwood, TN

Emily Brock of Rockwood, TN

Jerry Massengale of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at

the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Committal

services and interment will be held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove

Cemetery in Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westel Volunteer

Fire Department; 18246 Highway 70 E.; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is

available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family

of Mrs. Wanda Sue Boyd.

