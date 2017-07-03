Obituaries
Randy Lee Miller, Kingston
Randy Lee Miller, age 55, a lifelong resident of Kingston, TN went home to be with his Lord on
Saturday, July 1, 2017. He worked at Midtown Whole Sale Supply for 20 years, also Pioneer
Construction and Eddie Griffith Dock Construction. Randy’s latest interest was in hunting and
fishing equipment and being with his friends.
Survivors include:
Son Randy Lee Miller;
Mother and stepfather Kathleen and Bob Yarber;
Brother and sister in law Charles and Charlene Miller;
Niece Jessica Pennebaker;
Nephew Nathan Miller and several great nieces and nephews;
Special friends Allen and Joyce Brown and Delayne and a host of friends.
Funeral 7pm Wednesday July 5, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with Pastor Greg Overton officiating.
Burial 11am Thursday at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm
Wednesday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com