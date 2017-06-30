Obituaries

Carl Douglous Anthony Ooten, Harriman

Carl Douglous Anthony Ooten, age 53 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on June 26, 2017 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith. Carl was a Commercial and Residential Carpenter by Trade. He loved the Outdoors.

He is preceded in death by Parents: Carl, Sr. and Joyce Ooten; Brothers: Ernie Ooten & Jesse Ooten

He is survived by:

Brothers: Fred Ooten (Linda) of Kingston, Tennessee

Frank Ooten of Kingston, Tennessee

Sisters: Debbie Capps (Les) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Christa Marlow (Paul) of Midtown, Tennessee

Nieces: Amanda, Kira, Briana

Nephews: Patrick, Tony, Chase, Richie

Special Friends: Woody, Faye, Joe, DeWayne

Arrangements are as Follows : The Family will will have a private service at Evans Mortuary. Mr. O0ten has donated his body to Science, No other services are to be conducted.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Carl Doulous Anthony Ooten

