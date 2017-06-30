Obituaries
Carl Douglous Anthony Ooten, Harriman
Carl Douglous Anthony Ooten, age 53 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on June 26, 2017 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith. Carl was a Commercial and Residential Carpenter by Trade. He loved the Outdoors.
He is preceded in death by Parents: Carl, Sr. and Joyce Ooten; Brothers: Ernie Ooten & Jesse Ooten
He is survived by:
Brothers: Fred Ooten (Linda) of Kingston, Tennessee
Frank Ooten of Kingston, Tennessee
Sisters: Debbie Capps (Les) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Christa Marlow (Paul) of Midtown, Tennessee
Nieces: Amanda, Kira, Briana
Nephews: Patrick, Tony, Chase, Richie
Special Friends: Woody, Faye, Joe, DeWayne
Arrangements are as Follows: The Family will will have a private service at Evans Mortuary. Mr. O0ten has donated his body to Science, No other services are to be conducted.
