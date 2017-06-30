Obituaries

Jeanette Prater York, Anderson County

Jeanette Prater York passed June 28, 2017 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Mossy Springs of Union County, Tennessee to Troy Sweat and Edith Prater on September 18, 1923. She was the first born and last surviving of nine siblings. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Rev Walter York, sisters ; Cecil Woodson, Geneva Bostic, Fontella Hatmaker, Jessie Shepherd and brothers; Winford, Jack, Walter and Paul Shepherd. She lived in Mossy Springs attending Privitte Flats School and Mossy Springs Baptist Church until the age of 12 when her entire world was upturned by the construction of TVA’s Norris Dam project. Reared by her grandparents from birth Helen Craig and William H Turner she moved from that humble log home to Henderson Road in Anderson County. Here she enrolled in Claxton School in 1935 and Spring Hill Baptist Church. Ending her formal education at age 16 for ‘ lack of funds’ she enrolled in a vocational school earning her electricians certification. From there she set out to work as an apprentice in Mobile, Alabama boarding damaged battleships in the Gulf Coast just prior to and during WWII. On her return home employed by the Clinton Engineering Works she soon meet her husband Walter York for the second time, the first was on the playground at Claxton School where she kicked his playing marbles out of the ring and into the dust. Married July 17, 1944 in Cocke County they purchased 12+ acres of the John and Sarah Cox Farm on Bull Run Creek and within hollering distance from her grandparents. There were seven children; William Walter, James Edward, Barbara Jean, Ida LaVerne, Leo, Jerry Lee and Larry Allen. Five boys and two girls as they would so proudly announce when asked. Her children survive her with daughter in law Daisy and sons in law Tony Ball and James White. Grandchildren were her loving pride, four of which she had a hand in rearing. While Walter never had the opportunity to meet his grandchildren having passed in 1966 they were Tony Ball , Stacy Ball Burris(Eddie), J J White (Sherri), David White, Billy York, Johnny York, Walter York (Jenifer), Cody York Chambers ( Ronnie), J R York, and David York. Great grandchildren; Lindsey White, Jared White, Kalab White, Justin Burris, Kevin Burris, Casey Ball Law, Karleigh York, Lexie York, Jaylynn York, Kinley Jeanette York, Madylin Law, Mollie Chambers, and Grayson Law. This family matriarch, willful, strong, and independent will be sorely missed by these grieving descendants and a chorus of step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She kept us united. Keeping retirement at bay until age 72 she worked tirelessly in her flowers and on her lawn. She was always the eager babysitter for her many grandchildren. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Riverview Baptist Church on Old Blacksferry Lane. Her funeral service will immediately follow with Revs. Tim Hooper and David Watson officiating. Music provided by Jimmy Duncan. Her interment will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Blockhouse Valley. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

