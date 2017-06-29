Obituaries
Jean Smith Forgione, Harriman
Mrs. Jean Smith Forgione, of Harriman, most recently of the Jamestowne
Assisted Living Community, passed away on Tuesday June 27, 2017. Mrs.
Forgione was formerly a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church and most recently
of Trenton St. Baptist Church. She loved ballroom and square dancing. Mrs.
Forgione was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Eastern Star Laurel Chapter
22.
She was preceded in death by two husbands: W.E. “Red” Smith and Anthony Tony
Forgione
Her parents: George and Susa Daniels
One brother and sister in law: Ed and Adeline Daniels
Three other brothers in law: Georgie Johnson, Carl Diggs and Earl Tweed
She is survived by her three children: Cynthia and her husband Jerry Walkup,
Stephanie and her husband Frank Walker and Greg and his wife Alisa Smith
Two sisters: Glendora Johnson Tweed and Caroline Diggs.
Seven grandchildren: Justin and his wife Kristi Walker of Boca Raton, FL, Josh
Walker of Louisville, KY, Dustin Smith of Harriman and Jennifer, Emily, Laura and
Lindsey Walkup of Kingston
Four great grandchildren: William, Davis Ann, Harper Jean Walker and Carter
Lay-Walkup
And many other nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Sunday July 2, 2017 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM with Pastor
Tony Boswell and Bro. Ted Tedder officiating. The graveside service will be held
on Monday July 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Roane Memorial Gardens.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Smith-Forgione family.
