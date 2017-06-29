Jean Smith Forgione, Harriman

Mrs. Jean Smith Forgione , of Harriman , most recently of the Jamestowne

Assisted Living Community, passed away on Tuesday June 27 , 2017 . Mrs.

Forgione was formerly a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church and most recently

of Trenton St. Baptist Church. She loved ballroom and square dancing. Mrs.

Forgione was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Eastern Star Laurel Chapter