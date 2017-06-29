BBBTV12

Jean Smith Forgione, Harriman

Mrs. Jean Smith Forgioneof Harriman, most recently of the Jamestowne 
Assisted Living Community, passed away on Tuesday June 27, 2017Mrs. 
Forgione was formerly a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church and most recently 
of Trenton St. Baptist Church. She loved ballroom and square dancing. Mrs. 
Forgione was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Eastern Star Laurel Chapter 
22. 
 
She was preceded in death by two husbands: W.E. “Red” Smith and Anthony Tony 
Forgione 
Her parents: George and Susa Daniels 
One brother and sister in law: Ed and Adeline Daniels 
Three other brothers in law: Georgie Johnson, Carl Diggs and Earl Tweed 
 
She is survived by her three children: Cynthia and her husband Jerry Walkup, 
Stephanie and her husband Frank Walker and Greg and his wife Alisa Smith 
Two sisters: Glendora Johnson Tweed and Caroline Diggs. 
Seven grandchildren: Justin and his wife Kristi Walker of Boca Raton, FL, Josh 
Walker of Louisville, KY, Dustin Smith of Harriman and Jennifer, Emily, Laura and 
Lindsey Walkup of Kingston 
Four great grandchildren: William, Davis Ann, Harper Jean Walker and Carter 
Lay-Walkup 
And many other nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Sunday July 2, 2017 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM with Pastor 
Tony Boswell and Bro. Ted Tedder officiating. The graveside service will be held 
on Monday July 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Roane Memorial Gardens. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harrimanhonored to be serving the Smith-Forgione family. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

