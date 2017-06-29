Obituaries

Alice Fonde Kincaid, Clinton

Alice Fonde Kincaid, age 88, of Clinton, left this world on June 26, 2017, at Maple Court Senior Living facility in Powell. Alice was a wonderful woman, devoted wife and loving mother. She grew up in the Morningside neighborhood of Knoxville, graduated from old Knoxville High, and attended the University of Tennessee, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, remaining an active alumna until late in her life.

Alice enjoyed playing tennis and operated a successful antiques business in Clinton after her children left home. She was a fun-loving person and loved wildflower hikes in the Smokies and birdwatching, playing with her Corgie dogs, and taking care of the gardens and lily pool at her home in Clinton. She was a member of St Mark’s United Methodist Church in Clinton.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rhea Fonde, her husband, Garnett Cross Kincaid; her daughter, Shollie Cullom Kincaid; brother, Henry Fonde; and sisters, Frankie Brogan, Rhea Nathan, and Anne Walter. She is survived by her son, Garnett Cross Kincaid, Jr. and his wife Angie Lane Kincaid; her daughter, Angie Fonde Kincaid, daughter, Lori Ellen Kincaid and her husband John Webb; her step-granddaughter, Tara Webb; and her sister-in-law, Bronwyn Jarvis and her husband Keith; plus numerous nephews and nieces and many good friends.

Special thanks to devoted friend and caregiver, Cathy Bridges and the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice and Maple Court Senior Living.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Memorial United Methodist Church where Alice and Garrnett, her husband, and children were members for many years. Funeral services will follow her visitation at 2:00 pm with Rev. Donna Hester and Rev. Don Thomas officiating. Her graveside will immediately follow her funeral at the Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers donations can be directed to the Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive Suite 1101 Knoxville, TN 37902. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

