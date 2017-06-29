Obituaries

Theresa “Kay” King, Oak Ridge

Theresa “Kay” King, age 70 of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday June 28, 2017. Kay was born May 20, 1947 in Davidson County, Tennessee to the late John Wilson and Vella Blythe. She was raised in Lascassas where she attended Walter Hill High School. She married Cecil King in April of 1967 the same year they moved to Oak Ridge. Throughout her life she loved wild flowers and enjoyed digging and replanting them with her husband.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, John and her daughter, Wendy.

Kay is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years Cecil “Jerry” King

Sons… Michael D. King and Gerald Anthony King

Sister… Linda Snyder

Two Grandsons… Brendan King and Adam King

Great Grandson… Chance Ridenour

Granddaughters… Courtney, Kelsey, Breanna, Jolie, Journey and Luna.

Many other extended family members whom she loved

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Monday, July 3, 2017 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will immediately follow at Sunset Cemetery. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

