Pursuit ends in Crash and several charges to driver

A man is facing a drug charge following a police pursuit last night (Wednesday, 28, 2017). According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Department report, an officer observed a 2005 Pontiac with a headlight out on Interstate 40 at the 353 mile marker. The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle driven by 26-year-old Hezikiah Lekeith Wilcox of Rockwood when Wilcox allegedly engaged the officer in a chase. That chase ended at the intersection of Highway 27 and Patton Lane when Wilcox crashed into a telephone pole. A search of Wilcox’s vehicle allegedly revealed marijuana in a center console. Wilcox was transported to Roane Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries from the accident then taken to jail. Wilcox was charged with simple possession of drugs, driving on a revoked/suspended license and evading arrest.

CHARGES: 1 39-16-603(b)-FD Evading arrest in motor vehicle creating risk to bystanders

2 39-17-418 Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange

3 55-50-504 Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

