Darlene T. Brummett, Oliver Springs

Darlene T. Brummett, age 68 of Oliver Springs, passed away on June 27, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center.

Darlene was born on June 23, 1949 in Oliver Springs, where she resided for her entire life. Along with the rest of her family, she was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School and a proud supporter of all Oliver Springs Schools. The Oliver Springs yearbook was dedicated recently to Mr. and Mrs. Brummett. She loved working and serving in many capacities in Oliver Springs. Darlene worked a long side of her family at James Brummett Insurance and was a member of Oliver Springs United Methodist Church and Oliver Springs Historical Society. She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, and most importantly, being with her family. She especially loved “Granny Day,” which was a day that was dedicated to spending time and making memories with her grandkids.

Darlene is preceded in death by her father, Roy “Monk” Taylor, and her father and mother-in-law, Clyde and Lillian Brummett.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, James Brummett; daughters, Cyndy Steele and husband Greg, Becky Devaney and husband Steve, Alice Fox all of Oliver Springs, Amy Gaskins and husband Matt of Rockwood, and Rachel Dye and husband Michael of Wahiawa, HI; son, David Brummett and wife Kareta of Oliver Springs; mother, Lena Taylor of Harriman; brothers, Ronnie Taylor, Mike Taylor and wife Karen, and Dennis Taylor; sister, Brenda Wright and husband Ronnie; grandchildren, Raynah Gaskins, Bailey Steele, Bethany Devaney, Abraham Gaskins, Julia Steele, Kobe Dye, Clayton Devaney, Gracie Dye, and Anthony Fox; and by nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and a host of special friends.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with John Justice and Bonnie Seiber officiating. A graveside service will begin at 2:30 PM on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

