Irene Lee, Harriman

Ms. Irene Lee, age 96 of Harriman, passed away Monday June 26, 2017 at

Renaissance Terrace. She retired from Roane Hosiery Mill after many years of

faithful service. Irene was one of the sweetest, kindest, most loving and caring

ladies you’ve ever met. She was like a mother to her siblings and a

grandmother to her nieces and nephews. Irene was a member of the Harriman

Baptist Tabernacle and she loved going to church.

She was preceded in death by her sister: Mary Eble.

And four brothers: Floyd, Houston, Edward and Arnold Lee.

She is survived by her two sisters: Barbara Parris of Harriman and Dorothy

Blansett of Chattanooga

One brother: David Lee of Harriman

And a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday June 30, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home,

Harriman from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM

with Pastor James Jones and Assistant Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating. Interment

will follow in Armes Chapel Cemetery in Wartburg.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Lee family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

