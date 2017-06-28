Featured

Car Fire on Scandlyn Hollow Road

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Blair Volunteer Fire Department, along with emergency management personnel, were dispatched to a car fire at 532 Scandlyn Hollow Road Tuesday around 10:45pm. The caller stated to central dispatch the car had exploded and burst into flames, and was close to the house and other vehicles. Upon arrival, the fire department quickly attacked the fire and keep it from causing any damage to the nearby structure and other vehicles. The Oliver Springs Fire Department and law enforcement also responded to assist at the scene. No other details were available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

