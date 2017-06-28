Featured

Rockwood Bicyclist hit on Gateway Avenue

A man on his bicycle was hit by a pickup truck on North Gateway Avenue in Rockwood on Tuesday. The call came in around 7:30 for Rockwood Fire First Responders, and Police. Upon arrival they found two bicycles, one which an adult was riding and a smaller bike with a child, were in the center of Gateway Avenue. According to Rockwood police officer Pio, the adult rider was struck and identified as Robert Young from Rockwood. He was alert and talking to emergency workers, but somewhat disoriented, so an ambulance was dispatched to transport him to the UT Medical center. The driver of the pickup truck was identified as, Dan Stevens from Rockwood. According to officer Pio, no charges will be filed as Stevens did all he could to avoid the bicyclist as they crossed Gateway Avenue.

