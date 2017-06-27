BBBTV12

Geneva Ann Tedder, Harriman

Geneva Ann Tedder, age 93 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Roane 
Medical Center. She was retired from K-25. Geneva is preceded in death by brothers, Carl 
and C.R. Tedder, parents, Ernest, Sr. and Nannie Tedder.  She was of the Baptist Faith. 
 
 
Survivors include: 
Sisters Gladys Tedder, Lucille Bowman, and Betty Tedder. 
Brother Ernest Tedder, Jr. 
Host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members 
 
The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 9:00 pm Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the 
Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman.  A Graveside Service will take place 11:00 am, Friday, 
June 30 at the Roane Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rockwood with  Greg Kelly officiating.  
Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Tedder family.  
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com 

