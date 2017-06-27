Obituaries
Geneva Ann Tedder, Harriman
Geneva Ann Tedder, age 93 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Roane
Medical Center. She was retired from K-25. Geneva is preceded in death by brothers, Carl
and C.R. Tedder, parents, Ernest, Sr. and Nannie Tedder. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include:
Sisters Gladys Tedder, Lucille Bowman, and Betty Tedder.
Brother Ernest Tedder, Jr.
Host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members
The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 9:00 pm Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the
Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. A Graveside Service will take place 11:00 am, Friday,
June 30 at the Roane Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rockwood with Greg Kelly officiating.
Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Tedder family.
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com