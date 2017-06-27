BBBTV12

Patricia Ann Clayborne Stepp, Kingston

Patricia Ann Clayborne Stepp, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Monday, June 26, 2017 
at her home. She was born July 11, 1946 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of this area. She was a member of 
Union Chapel Baptist Church and attended Roane State Community College as well as Tennessee Applied Technology 
College where she received her CNA certification and Dental Hygienist certification. Pat was an avid gardener who 
enjoyed working with flowers, gardening, collecting antiques and her favorite times were those spent with her 
great-granddaughter, making a gnome garden. Preceded in death by her son, Timothy Bruce Stepp; parents, Daniel & Jean 
Marie Claiborne; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Bruce James & Marjorie Lillian Stepp. 
 
SURVIVORS  
 
Loving Husband of 54 years Gary R. Stepp of Kingston  
 
Daughter Tammy L. Stepp of Kingston  
 
SonRoger Jason Stepp of Kingston  
 
Grandchildren Heather Phillips Hall & husband, Robbie of Lansing 
Gabriel Stepp of Kingston 
Matthew Stepp of Morristown 
Michael Daugherty of Kingston 
 
Great-granddaughters Janessa and Jaycee Ann Hall of Lansing 
 
BrothersDanny Claiborne of Kingston  
Tommy Claiborne & wife, Susan of Kingston  
Lewis Claiborne & wife, Pam of Harriman 
 
SistersBobbie Tipton & husband, Jim of Kingston 
Betty Herrell & husband, Lynn of Kingston 
Dorothy Bass & husband, Harvey of Oak Ridge 
 
SisterinlawSara Jane Tinker of Knoxville 
 
BrotherinlawWayne Stepp & wife, Charlotte of Morristown 
 
A host of extended family and special friends who will miss her very much.  
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 PMWednesday, June 28, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home and  
Kingston. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 PM, in the chapel with Rev. Kenny Rains and Rev. 
Ronnie Nichols officiating. Graveside service will be held 11 AMThursday, June 29, 2017 at Kingston 
Memorial Gardens only one register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.netFraker Funeral Home 
of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements. 

