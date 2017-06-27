BBBTV12

Kimberly Ledbetter Carroll, Kingston

Kimberly Ledbetter Carroll, age 48 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at her 
residence with her family by her side. Kimberly was a Member of the Beulah Land Worship Center in Kingston, 
Tennessee.  She worked 21 years at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Rockwood, Tennessee prior to her sickness.  She 
loved spending time with her beloved Sons and Family.  Kimberly also loved to organize Yard Sales and go to Yard 
Sales.  Above All, She was a Loving Mother, Spouse, Sister, Daughter and an extraordinary, Caring Friend to those 
whom she met along Life’s Journey.  
She was preceded in Death by Parents: Miles, Sr. & Mary Sue Ledbetter. 
Kimberly was survived by: 
Step-Parents: Jerry & Ruby Noe of Kingston, Tennessee 
Husband: Roy Osborn of Kingston, Tennessee 
Sons: Dalton Alexander Carrol of Kingston, Tennessee 
Miles Logan Carroll of Kingston, Tennessee 
Brothers: James Ledbetter (Tina) of Kingston, Tennessee 
Miles Ledbetter, Jr. of Kingston, Tennessee 
Aunt: Sharon Lester of Jefferson City, Tennessee 
Host of Nephews and Nieces 
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, June 30, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in 
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood.  Celebrations of Life Services will be Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the 
gazebo at River Front Park, Harriman, Tennessee from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.  Those who want to can bring a 
covered dish of your choice to the Celebration of Life Services.  Flowers can be sent to Evans Mortuary, or 
Donations can be sent to Kimberly’s church, Beulah Land Worship Center at 822 Larry Byrd Road, Kingston 
Tennessee or you can donate to your local Volunteer Fire Department. Evans Mortuary is serving the 
Family of Kimberly Ledbetter Carroll 

