Obituaries
Kimberly Ledbetter Carroll, Kingston
Kimberly Ledbetter Carroll, age 48 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at her
residence with her family by her side. Kimberly was a Member of the Beulah Land Worship Center in Kingston,
Tennessee. She worked 21 years at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Rockwood, Tennessee prior to her sickness. She
loved spending time with her beloved Sons and Family. Kimberly also loved to organize Yard Sales and go to Yard
Sales. Above All, She was a Loving Mother, Spouse, Sister, Daughter and an extraordinary, Caring Friend to those
whom she met along Life’s Journey.
She was preceded in Death by Parents: Miles, Sr. & Mary Sue Ledbetter.
Kimberly was survived by:
Step-Parents: Jerry & Ruby Noe of Kingston, Tennessee
Husband: Roy Osborn of Kingston, Tennessee
Sons: Dalton Alexander Carrol of Kingston, Tennessee
Miles Logan Carroll of Kingston, Tennessee
Brothers: James Ledbetter (Tina) of Kingston, Tennessee
Miles Ledbetter, Jr. of Kingston, Tennessee
Aunt: Sharon Lester of Jefferson City, Tennessee
Host of Nephews and Nieces
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, June 30, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Celebrations of Life Services will be Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the
gazebo at River Front Park, Harriman, Tennessee from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. Those who want to can bring a
covered dish of your choice to the Celebration of Life Services. Flowers can be sent to Evans Mortuary, or
Donations can be sent to Kimberly’s church, Beulah Land Worship Center at 822 Larry Byrd Road, Kingston
Tennessee or you can donate to your local Volunteer Fire Department. Evans Mortuary is serving the
Family of Kimberly Ledbetter Carroll