Kimberly Ledbetter Carroll, Kingston

Kimberly Ledbetter Carroll , age 48 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at her

residence with her family by her side. Kimberly was a Member of the Beulah Land Worship Center in Kin gston,

Tennessee. She worked 21 years at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Rockwood, Tennessee prior to her sickness. She

loved s pending time with her beloved Sons and Fa mily. Kimberly also loved to organize Yard Sales and go to Yard

Sales. Ab ove All, She was a Loving Mother, Spouse, Sister, Daughter and an extraordinary, Caring Friend to those