Mary Brogdon Easter, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary Brogdon Easter , age 88, a beloved mother and a resident of the Caney

Ford Community of Rockwood, Tennessee, went to Heaven on Saturday, June 24,

2017. She was born September 11, 1928 in Loudon County, Tennessee. Mary was an

active member of the Caney Ford Baptist Church, where she showed the love of Jesus

and her love for children through her service as a Sunday School Teacher, VBS

volunteer, and choir member until her health declined. Mrs. Easter was preceded in

death by her husband of 62 years, Gustave Easter; parents, Edgar and Hazel Brogdon;

and brothers, Wallace Brogdon & his wife, Ann ; and Newell, Richard, Hugh, John, and