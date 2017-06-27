Obituaries
Mary Brogdon Easter, Rockwood
Mrs. Mary Brogdon Easter, age 88, a beloved mother and a resident of the Caney
Ford Community of Rockwood, Tennessee, went to Heaven on Saturday, June 24,
2017. She was born September 11, 1928 in Loudon County, Tennessee. Mary was an
active member of the Caney Ford Baptist Church, where she showed the love of Jesus
and her love for children through her service as a Sunday School Teacher, VBS
volunteer, and choir member until her health declined. Mrs. Easter was preceded in
death by her husband of 62 years, Gustave Easter; parents, Edgar and Hazel Brogdon;
and brothers, Wallace Brogdon & his wife, Ann; and Newell, Richard, Hugh, John, and
Paul Brogdon.
Survivors include:
Children:Wesley Easter of Rockwood, TN
Nancy Easter of Rockwood, TN
Gus Easter & wife, Julie of Kingston, TN
Rosemary Brown & husband, Harley of Calhoun, GA
Granddaughters:Cindy McDonald and husband, Lance of Rome, GA
Jennifer deGraan and husband, Bob of Calhoun, GA
Great Grandsons:Conner and Lucas McDonald
Harlan and Carson deGraan
Sisters-in-law:Libby Brogdon
Margie Pelfrey
Irene Lands
Brother-in-law:Bob Easter
Many nieces and nephews
Special Friend:Flossie Browning.
Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 for Funeral Services at 2:00
p.m. from the Caney Ford Baptist Church with Rev. Mark McCoig and Rev. Taylor
Phelps officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove
Cemetery in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Brogdon Easter.