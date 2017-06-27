BBBTV12

Mary Brogdon Easter, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary Brogdon Easter, age 88, a beloved mother and a resident of the Caney 
Ford Community of Rockwood, Tennessee, went to Heaven on Saturday, June 24, 
2017. She was born September 11, 1928 in Loudon County, Tennessee. Mary was an 
active member of the Caney Ford Baptist Church, where she showed the love of Jesus 
and her love for children through her service as a Sunday School Teacher, VBS 
volunteer, and choir member until her health declined. Mrs. Easter was preceded in 
death by her husband of 62 years, Gustave Easter; parents, Edgar and Hazel Brogdon; 
and brothers, Wallace Brogdon & his wife, Ann; and Newell, Richard, Hugh, John, and 
Paul Brogdon. 
 
Survivors include: 
 
Children:Wesley Easter of Rockwood, TN 
Nancy Easter of Rockwood, TN 
Gus Easter & wife, Julie of Kingston, TN 
Rosemary Brown & husband, Harley of Calhoun, GA 
 
Granddaughters:Cindy McDonald and husband, Lance of Rome, GA 
Jennifer deGraan and husband, Bob of Calhoun, GA 
 
Great Grandsons:Conner and Lucas McDonald 
Harlan and Carson deGraan 
 
Sisters-in-law:Libby Brogdon 
Margie Pelfrey 
Irene Lands 
 
Brother-in-law:Bob Easter 
 
Many nieces and nephews 
 
Special Friend:Flossie Browning. 
 
 
Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 for Funeral Services at 2:00 
p.m. from the Caney Ford Baptist Church with Rev. Mark McCoig and Rev. Taylor 
Phelps officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove 
 
 
Cemetery in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz
Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Brogdon Easter. 

