Benjamin F. Baker Sr, Kingston

Mr. Benjamin F. Baker, Sr. age 92 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 
NHC-Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge, Tennessee with his Family be his side.  Ben was a Devout Christian who witnessed 
to everyone, thru the end to his final days. He was Member of Young’s Chapel Presbyterian Church in Kingston, 
Tennessee.  He was a Proud Decorated U. S. Army World War II Veteran.  
He was preceded in death by his 1st Wife: Mary L. Baker; Granddaughter: Dandi Miller 
He is survived by: 
Wife: Kathleen Baker of Kingston, Tennessee 
Daughter:  Martha Hagler (Eddie) of Spring City, Tennessee 
Son: Benny Baker (Elaine) of Harriman, Tennessee 
5 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren 
3 Step-Children 
Sister: Geneva Navan 
7 Special Nieces & Nephews 
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 12:00 noon to 
2:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Dale 
Watson & Bro. Roger Britton officiating.  Interment will follow Funeral Services in the Roane Memorial Gardens 
with Full-Military Honors be conducted by U. S. Army Honors and Roane County Military Memorial Honor 
Guards.   
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Benjamin F. Baker, Sr. 

