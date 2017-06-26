Obituaries
Benjamin F. Baker Sr, Kingston
Mr. Benjamin F. Baker, Sr. age 92 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at
NHC-Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge, Tennessee with his Family be his side. Ben was a Devout Christian who witnessed
to everyone, thru the end to his final days. He was Member of Young’s Chapel Presbyterian Church in Kingston,
Tennessee. He was a Proud Decorated U. S. Army World War II Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his 1st Wife: Mary L. Baker; Granddaughter: Dandi Miller
He is survived by:
Wife: Kathleen Baker of Kingston, Tennessee
Daughter: Martha Hagler (Eddie) of Spring City, Tennessee
Son: Benny Baker (Elaine) of Harriman, Tennessee
5 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren
3 Step-Children
Sister: Geneva Navan
7 Special Nieces & Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 12:00 noon to
2:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Dale
Watson & Bro. Roger Britton officiating. Interment will follow Funeral Services in the Roane Memorial Gardens
with Full-Military Honors be conducted by U. S. Army Honors and Roane County Military Memorial Honor
Guards.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Benjamin F. Baker, Sr.