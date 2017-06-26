Obituaries

James Massengill, Oak Ridge

James Massengill, age 63, went home to be with the Lord Saturday June 24, 2017 at NHC of Oak Ridge while surrounded by his family. James was born December 10, 1953 in Oliver Springs, and lived his entire life in this area.

Mr. Massengill was a hard working man that could fix anything. He was also a member of the South Gate Masonic Lodge #569. James loved to spend time with his wife and grandbabies, and his favorite pastimes were camping and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Lois Massengill, and by a brother Donnie Massengill.

James is survived by his wife of 41 years Sharon Massengill of Harriman, by his son Chris Massengill and wife Alisha of Kingston, by grandchildren Hannah and Carter Massengill of Kingston, by an aunt Vivian Kirkland of Oliver Springs, also by a niece Wendy Daniel, and a host of special friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 27, 2017 between the hours of 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 6:00 P.M. with Rev. Dean Wright officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday June 28, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at New Fairview Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor John Edwards officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Massengill family and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

