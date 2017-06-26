Obituaries

Dave Toler, Lake City

Dave Toler went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2017 after he won his battle with cancer at 75 years of age. The son of Sidney Martin Toler and Irene Elizabeth Whitten Toler, grandson of Pete and Lydia Toler and first grandson of Bill and Maude Whitten, born in Cyclone, West Virginia on December 16, 1941, married to his true love Ruby Jewel Duncan Toler for 50 years. Through their beautiful life and marriage, they had a son David Austin Toler Jr., and wife Neca, daughters Peggy Toler Hooper and Husband Aaron, April Wallace and husband Markalle, granddaughters, Sydney and Addisyn Toler, his two redheads. Dave was a member and inactive deacon of Island Ford Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army. He was an over the road truck driver for REVCO and MERITA BREAD, and a long haul driver for ROADWAY. Dave was a retired teamster union member of Local # 337, #519, and #100. Easy money was his CB handle he used as he rolled down the road logging close to 3 million miles over his career. Dave and Ruby moved to Lake City, Tennessee in 1972 from Cleveland, Ohio when they bought their 52 acre dream farm. Throughout the years they worked hard to create their own slice of heaven on earth. The Toler home has always been filled with love, joy, and laughter. Dave has logged even more smiles than miles. Dave is preceded in death by his parents Sidney Martin Toler and Irene Elizabeth Toler Marcum, brother Walter Calvin Toler, his second mother Aunt Louise. Survived by wife Ruby, children David, Peggy, and April, grandchildren Sydney and Addisyn, brother Bernard Toler (Betty), and sister Carolyn Lee (Bill) also many special nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.

Visitation:3:00PM –5:00 PM, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 1:30 PM, Monday, June 26, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, TN with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at the Island Ford Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

You can also visit David’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

