Wilma Viles, Clinton

Wilma Viles age 80 of Clinton, TN passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Wilma was of the Baptist faith and raised five boys. She enjoyed listening to Glen Miller and other big band music. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Sylvia Smith; ex-husband, James Mack Viles; sons, Larry and Mark Viles; brother, Jimmy Smith and sister, Shirley Smith.

Wilma is survived by her sons, Ricky Viles of Clinton, TN, Tim Viles and his wife Dana of Caryville, TN, and Neal Viles of Clinton, TN; sisters, Georgie Simons and Joyce Bullock, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Wilma’s family will gather for a graveside service on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden in Claxton at 12:00pm.

