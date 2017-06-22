Featured

Fire at Cracker Barrel in Harriman causes minor damage

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Around 2:30 this afternoon, Harriman Fire and as well as other fire departments, were sent to the Cracker Barrel this afternoon on a fire call inside. According to manager George Treadway, the fire was in the grill area. The fire prevention system worked properly putting out the fire but in the process a dry chemical is sprayed to put out the flames. As a process, the entire area must be cleaned before it can be used again which may result in the store being closed for the rest of the evening. He said they would reopen on Friday morning. For more info call 882-1142. No one was injured.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

