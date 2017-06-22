Obituaries
Mr. Lester Ray Armes, age 84 of Harriman, formerly of Wartburg, passed away
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Joyce Newberry Armes.
Three brothers: Andy, Arlie and Burgin.
And three sisters: Leatha, Sarah Lee, Dorothy and Pearl.
He is survived by three sons: Lester, Bruce and Mike Armes.
Three daughters: Annette France, Debbie King and Karen Armes.
Several grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family.
The family will receive friends Saturday June 24, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM with Pastor
Jimmy Banken officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American
Cancer Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Armes family.