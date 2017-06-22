Obituaries
Charles Ely, Deer Lodge
Mr. Charles Ely, age 63 of Deer Lodge, passed away Wednesday June 21, 2017
at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bruce and Eula Kivett Ely.
And his brother: Ricky Ely.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Micah and Tabitha Ely.
Two granddaughters: Shelby Jones and her husband Ash, and Megan Ely
One great granddaughter: Ellie Jones.
One Sister: Alice Ely.
His fiancé: Lisa Holloway.
And several other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Saturday June 24, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with
Bro. Vic Davis officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM Sunday in
Mt. Hope Cemetery for graveside services.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Ely family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com