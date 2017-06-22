BBBTV12

Anna Bell Watson, Rockwood

Mrs. Anna Bell Watson, age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday June 21, 2017 
at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee.  Anna was of the Baptist Church Faith.  She was a 
Retired Waitress with many years of Food & Beverage Industry.  She Loved to Cook and Grow Flowers.  
Above all, she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend.  She was preceded in death by 
Parents: Willard & Dorothy Golliher; Husband: Allen Watson; Brothers: Thomas Golliher and Ruben 
Golliher; Sister: Sue Jones; Sons: Eddie Watson & Keith Watson; Daughter: Deborah Watson 
She is survived by: 
Son: Anthony Scott Watson of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Daughter: Sheila Gayle Watson of Nashville, Tennessee 
5 Grandchildren & 12 Great-Grandchildren 
Sister: Bobbie Swicegood (Wayne) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Special Niece: Angela Porter of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Several Nieces and Nephews 
Arrangements are as Follows:  Saturday, June 24, 2017 Family will receive Family from 11:00am 
to 1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary.  Funeral will be held at 1:00pm with Bro. Wayne Mullins, 
Officiating.  Interment will follow the services in the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Cemetery off of Airport Road in 
Rockwood, Tennessee.   Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Anna Bell Watson. 

