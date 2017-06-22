Anna Bell Watson, Rockwood

, age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on

Mrs. Anna Bell Watson , age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday June 21, 2017

was of the Baptist Church Faith. She was a

at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Anna was of the Baptist Church Faith. She was a

She Loved to Cook and Grow Flowers.

Retired Waitress with many years of Food & Beverage Industry.

Retired Waitress with many years of Food & Beverage Industry. She Loved to Cook and Grow Flowers.