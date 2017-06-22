Obituaries
Anna Bell Watson, Rockwood
Mrs. Anna Bell Watson, age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday June 21, 2017
at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Anna was of the Baptist Church Faith. She was a
Retired Waitress with many years of Food & Beverage Industry. She Loved to Cook and Grow Flowers.
Above all, she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. She was preceded in death by
Parents: Willard & Dorothy Golliher; Husband: Allen Watson; Brothers: Thomas Golliher and Ruben
Golliher; Sister: Sue Jones; Sons: Eddie Watson & Keith Watson; Daughter: Deborah Watson
She is survived by:
Son: Anthony Scott Watson of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Sheila Gayle Watson of Nashville, Tennessee
5 Grandchildren & 12 Great-Grandchildren
Sister: Bobbie Swicegood (Wayne) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Special Niece: Angela Porter of Rockwood, Tennessee
Several Nieces and Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, June 24, 2017 Family will receive Family from 11:00am
to 1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral will be held at 1:00pm with Bro. Wayne Mullins,
Officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Cemetery off of Airport Road in
Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Anna Bell Watson.