Keith Edward McMillan, Ten Mile
Keith Edward McMillan, age 55, formerly of Ten Mile, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017 in California where he was
working as a Journeyman Electrician. He was born July 20, 1961 in Noblesville, Indiana and moved to Roane County
during his younger days. He attended Roane County schools and graduated from Lenoir City High School. Keith was a
member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Chattanooga Local Union No. 175 and has worked as a
Journeyman Electrician for over 20 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him but a blessing to
know he is not in any pain. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents.
SURVIVORS
WifePatricia (Trish) Jones McMillan of Decatur
DaughterAnna McMillan
3 Grandchildren
MotherBillie Jean Helton of Lenoir City
FatherRonnie McMillan of Loudon
BrotherJess McMillan of Lenoir City
SisterPamela Gangwer & husband, Jim of Stow, Ohio
Parents-in-lawRay & Joan Jones of Oliver Springs
Brother-in-lawBobby Jones & wife, Sharon of Oak Ridge
Sisters-in-lawCora Webb & husband, Jimmy of Clinton
Pam Harber & husband, Gary of Oliver Springs
Sandy Ellis & husband, Phil of Clinton
Special Friend Daniel (Biscuit) Bordan of Etowah
A host of extended family including aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews, and many dear friends
Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Online
register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of
all the arrangements.