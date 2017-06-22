BBBTV12

Keith Edward McMillan, Ten Mile

Keith Edward McMillanage 55, formerly of Ten Mile, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017 in California where he was 
working as a Journeyman Electrician.  He was born July 20, 1961 in Noblesville, Indiana and moved to Roane County 
during his younger days.  He attended Roane County schools and graduated from Lenoir City High School.  Keith was a 
member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Chattanooga Local Union No. 175 and has worked as a 
Journeyman Electrician for over 20 years.  He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him but a blessing to 
know he is not in any pain.  Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
WifePatricia (Trish) Jones McMillan of Decatur 
 
DaughterAnna McMillan 
 
3 Grandchildren 
 
MotherBillie Jean Helton of Lenoir City 
 
FatherRonnie McMillan of Loudon 
 
BrotherJess McMillan of Lenoir City 
 
SisterPamela Gangwer & husband, Jim of Stow, Ohio 
 
Parents-in-lawRay & Joan Jones of Oliver Springs 
 
Brother-in-lawBobby Jones & wife, Sharon of Oak Ridge 
 
Sisters-in-lawCora Webb & husband, Jimmy of Clinton 
Pam Harber & husband, Gary of Oliver Springs 
Sandy Ellis & husband, Phil of Clinton 
 
Special Friend Daniel (Biscuit) Bordan of Etowah 
 
A host of extended family including aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews, and many dear friends 
 
Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Online  
register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of 
all the arrangements.  

