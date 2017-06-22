Keith Edward McMillan, Ten Mile

Keith Edward McMillan, age 55, formerly of Ten Mile, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017 in California where he was

working as a Journeyman Electrician . He was born July 20, 1961 in Noblesville, Indiana and moved to Roane County

during his younger days . He attended Roane County schools and graduated from Lenoir City High School. Keith was a

member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Chattanooga Local Union No. 175 and has worked as a

Journeyman Electrician for over 20 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him but a blessing to