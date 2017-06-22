Obituaries

Billie Jean Jackson, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Billie Jean Jackson, 83 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center.

She was born on October 31, 1933 in Barbourville, KY to the late George and Eva Jackson. Billie Jean lived in Ohio, New York, Texas, Florida, Japan, New Mexico, and California, along with some other short stops, before landing in Tennessee where she spent the rest of her days. Throughout her life, she worked as a Chemical Dependency Counselor and a Nursing Assistant (CNA) in Ohio, and a receptionist at the Senior Center in Clinton, TN. Billie attended Kern Memorial United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge and enjoyed thrift store shopping and eating at Cracker Barrel. She loved her loyal dog, Precious.

In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Propst and by her sister, Peggy Levell.

Survivors include her daughter, Suzi Kelly of Asheville, NC; son, Ed Hensley of Vancouver, Canada; sister, Cleda House of Ohio; grandchildren, Zackary Moore of Colorado and Molly Moore of Iowa; great-grandchildren, Victoria Taylor Moore of Colorado and Tyler Moore of Ohio; also survived by several nieces, nephews, special friends, and other extended family members.

There are no funeral services planned.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Jackson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

